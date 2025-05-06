Left Menu

Tragic Demise of BJP Leader in Tamil Nadu

Saranya, a 35-year-old BJP member from Madurai, was found dead in Pattukottai with her head decapitated. Police have initiated a thorough investigation, exploring personal enmity and property disputes as potential motives. The incident occurred while she was returning from her workplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:35 IST
Tragic Demise of BJP Leader in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Saranya, a woman functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) based in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was discovered deceased in Pattukottai, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old party member was found with her head severed, having met her tragic end on Monday night after leaving a Xerox center that she operated in the locality.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into her death, considering various leads including personal vendettas or potential property disputes to determine the motive behind this brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025