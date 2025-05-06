Tragic Demise of BJP Leader in Tamil Nadu
Saranya, a 35-year-old BJP member from Madurai, was found dead in Pattukottai with her head decapitated. Police have initiated a thorough investigation, exploring personal enmity and property disputes as potential motives. The incident occurred while she was returning from her workplace.
In a shocking incident, Saranya, a woman functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) based in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was discovered deceased in Pattukottai, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old party member was found with her head severed, having met her tragic end on Monday night after leaving a Xerox center that she operated in the locality.
Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into her death, considering various leads including personal vendettas or potential property disputes to determine the motive behind this brutal act.
