Tragic Demise of BJP Leader in Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident, Saranya, a woman functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) based in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was discovered deceased in Pattukottai, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old party member was found with her head severed, having met her tragic end on Monday night after leaving a Xerox center that she operated in the locality.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into her death, considering various leads including personal vendettas or potential property disputes to determine the motive behind this brutal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)