BJP's Jaiswal Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Amid Election Preparations

In a sharp rebuke, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chairman Tejashwi Yadav of making redundant remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Jaiswal charged that Yadav, lacking substantial issues for debate, resorts to repeated, personal criticisms.

Jaiswal labeled the RJD as an 'issue-less opposition', suggesting the political party relies on personal attacks due to the vacuum of legitimate issues. His critique followed Tejashwi Yadav's comments on Monday, alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had been 'hijacked', drawing painful scrutiny from the RJD.

Amidst this political sparring, preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections are gathering pace. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated arrangements, with new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar overseeing the process. Over 200 booth-level agents have begun training, setting the stage for polls in October or November this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)