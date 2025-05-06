BJP's Jaiswal Criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Amid Election Preparations
Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal criticized RJD Chairperson Tejashwi Yadav for his repetitive criticisms of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Jaiswal labeled the RJD as an 'issue-less opposition' focused on personal attacks. Concurrently, preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar are underway.
In a sharp rebuke, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chairman Tejashwi Yadav of making redundant remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Jaiswal charged that Yadav, lacking substantial issues for debate, resorts to repeated, personal criticisms.
Jaiswal labeled the RJD as an 'issue-less opposition', suggesting the political party relies on personal attacks due to the vacuum of legitimate issues. His critique followed Tejashwi Yadav's comments on Monday, alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had been 'hijacked', drawing painful scrutiny from the RJD.
Amidst this political sparring, preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections are gathering pace. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated arrangements, with new Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar overseeing the process. Over 200 booth-level agents have begun training, setting the stage for polls in October or November this year.
