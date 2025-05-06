Left Menu

Kharge Questions Government's Intelligence Handling Amid Pahalgam Attack

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Central Government over the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning why preventive measures weren't taken despite advance warnings. He stands with the government on counterterrorism measures against Pakistan, while also advocating for an OBC caste census, initially proposed by Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:35 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has openly challenged the Central government's approach to handling the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jharkhand, Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision-making, alleging that Modi received an intelligence report three days prior to the attack but failed to act.

Kharge criticized the Prime Minister for canceling his visit to Kashmir based on intelligence warnings without implementing protective measures for civilians. Highlighting the seriousness of the attack where 26 lives were lost, Kharge pointed to a recognized intelligence failure and questioned the government's lack of response, despite having advance knowledge.

Amidst escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Kharge reaffirmed his party's solidarity with the government's strong measures against Pakistan, endorsing national security sacrifices. He also urged the government to conduct an OBC caste census, as advocated by Rahul Gandhi, further fueling political dialogue on this important issue.

