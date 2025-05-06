Left Menu

AfD's Strategic Maneuver Amid Bundestag Vote

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) backed a second vote for the chancellor in the Bundestag after conservative leader Friedrich Merz didn't secure a majority. Co-leader Tino Chrupalla confirmed the party won't block another vote, requested by Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:56 IST
AfD's Strategic Maneuver Amid Bundestag Vote
  • Country:
  • Germany

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has signaled support for a second vote for the chancellorship scheduled for Wednesday. This follows after Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative bloc, failed to secure the parliamentary majority required.

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla, in an interview with n-tv television, stated, "We will not stand in the way of a second round of voting tomorrow." This gesture aligns with a request made by Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner to the party.

Recently labeled as extremist by the domestic intelligence agency, the AfD holds the position of the second-largest party in the Bundestag, adding significant weight to the political dynamics in the German lower house.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025