AfD's Strategic Maneuver Amid Bundestag Vote
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) backed a second vote for the chancellor in the Bundestag after conservative leader Friedrich Merz didn't secure a majority. Co-leader Tino Chrupalla confirmed the party won't block another vote, requested by Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner.
- Country:
- Germany
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has signaled support for a second vote for the chancellorship scheduled for Wednesday. This follows after Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative bloc, failed to secure the parliamentary majority required.
AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla, in an interview with n-tv television, stated, "We will not stand in the way of a second round of voting tomorrow." This gesture aligns with a request made by Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner to the party.
Recently labeled as extremist by the domestic intelligence agency, the AfD holds the position of the second-largest party in the Bundestag, adding significant weight to the political dynamics in the German lower house.
(With inputs from agencies.)
