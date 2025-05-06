AfD's Strategic Maneuver Amid Bundestag Vote

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has signaled support for a second vote for the chancellorship scheduled for Wednesday. This follows after Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative bloc, failed to secure the parliamentary majority required.

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla, in an interview with n-tv television, stated, "We will not stand in the way of a second round of voting tomorrow." This gesture aligns with a request made by Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner to the party.

Recently labeled as extremist by the domestic intelligence agency, the AfD holds the position of the second-largest party in the Bundestag, adding significant weight to the political dynamics in the German lower house.

