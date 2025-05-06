Left Menu

Delimitation Debate Heats Up: Upendra Kushwaha's Bold Stand

Upendra Kushwaha, former Union minister and BJP ally, intensifies the ongoing debate on delimitation by advocating for an increase in Lok Sabha seats based on population. He argues against the southern states' opposition, claiming their past benefits and asserting the rights of Hindi-speaking states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:28 IST
In a bold move, BJP ally and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has intensified the delimitation debate, urging the central government to reallocate Lok Sabha seats based on population. He criticized the opposition from southern states as unfounded, indicating that regions like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh deserve more representation due to higher numbers.

Kushwaha highlighted how southern states previously benefited from increased Lok Sabha seat shares due to rising populations. He compared the situation to having a lavish banquet yet denying others their fair share. He emphasized that the Indian Constitution mandates equal electoral value for every vote, supporting his call for more seats in densely populated Hindi-speaking states.

Despite past measures by the Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments freezing delimitation, Kushwaha remains firm in addressing population growth as a key factor in fair representation. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah reassured southern states of a just process when the next delimitation is executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

