Unity Amidst Tragedy: Rahul Gandhi's Tribute to Fallen Hero

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, visited the family of Lt Vinay Narwal in Haryana, offering condolences for Narwal's death in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Emphasizing unity, Gandhi stated the country must rally for justice and support the government's efforts to punish those responsible for the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:22 IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid a solemn visit to the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a naval officer who tragically lost his life during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The meeting took place in Karnal, Haryana, where Gandhi offered his condolences and shared the family's grief.

Gandhi, accompanied by senior Congress figure B K Hariprasad and other party leaders, emphasized the necessity of national unity in the face of tragedy. He expressed confidence in the government's commitment, backed by the opposition, to deliver justice by holding those responsible accountable.

Despite the media presence, Gandhi chose to keep his messages direct and personal, using social platforms to underscore the bravery and resilience of Lt Narwal's family. His visit highlights an ongoing political resolve to combat terrorism with firm, united measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

