Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP on Defence Manufacturing, Farmer Land Rights

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of failing its defense manufacturing promises and neglecting farmer rights. He urged farmers in Jhansi and Bundelkhand to reject BJP's policies and insisted on fair compensation for acquired lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:43 IST
.SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with other leaders of the party (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of failing to deliver on its promises to establish defense manufacturing capabilities in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav highlighted the BJP's pledge to produce fighter jets and other military hardware, criticizing their inability to even create a local 'sutli bomb.'

During a press conference, Yadav voiced concerns over the alleged appropriation of farmers' lands for development projects without adequate compensation. He implored farmers in Jhansi and Bundelkhand to seek market-rate payments and resist signing unclear agreements. Yadav cited historical land disputes in Ayodhya as evidence of BJP's detrimental policies towards farmers.

The Samajwadi leader also questioned BJP on its volunteer recruitment for war readiness, implying a lack of seriousness on national security matters. Yadav's remarks reflect growing tensions over land rights and defense capabilities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

