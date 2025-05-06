Historic Setback: German Parliament's Chancellor Vote Fail
Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader, fails to secure the necessary votes in the German parliament to become the next chancellor, marking an unprecedented defeat in post-war history. The parliament will reconvene to vote again, with Merz and possibly other candidates vying for the position.
- Country:
- Germany
In a remarkable turn of events, Germany's parliament is scheduled to vote once more on Tuesday afternoon to elect the next chancellor, following Friedrich Merz's surprise failure in the first round.
Merz, who had been anticipated to easily clinch the position of Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II, fell short of the required majority during the initial vote. No candidate has ever been defeated on the first ballot in post-war Germany until now.
The conservative leader needed 316 votes out of 630 in a secret ballot but garnered only 310, despite his coalition holding 328 seats. Parliament now has two weeks to elect a candidate with an absolute majority, with Merz and potentially other lawmakers in the running.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spain Halts Israeli Ammunition Deal Amid Coalition Pressure
Spain's Coalition Tensions Flare Over Israel Bullet Contract
Merz's New German Coalition: Reviving Economy Amidst Global Tensions
Friedrich Merz's Coalition: A Step Toward German Leadership Amid Economic Stagnation
New Coalition Government Forms in Berlin: Key Cabinet Appointments Announced