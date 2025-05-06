Historic Setback: German Parliament's Chancellor Vote Fail

In a remarkable turn of events, Germany's parliament is scheduled to vote once more on Tuesday afternoon to elect the next chancellor, following Friedrich Merz's surprise failure in the first round.

Merz, who had been anticipated to easily clinch the position of Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II, fell short of the required majority during the initial vote. No candidate has ever been defeated on the first ballot in post-war Germany until now.

The conservative leader needed 316 votes out of 630 in a secret ballot but garnered only 310, despite his coalition holding 328 seats. Parliament now has two weeks to elect a candidate with an absolute majority, with Merz and potentially other lawmakers in the running.

