Left Menu

Germany's Political Tug-of-War: Merz's Second Bid for Chancellor

Germany's parliament reconvenes for a second vote on electing Friedrich Merz as chancellor after failing to secure an absolute majority in the first round. Merz's conservatives face internal divisions, as his coalition with the SPD proves fragile. The situation fuels far-right opposition gains, raising concerns over Germany's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:16 IST
Germany's Political Tug-of-War: Merz's Second Bid for Chancellor

Germany's political landscape is in turmoil as the parliament prepares for a second vote on electing Friedrich Merz as chancellor. The veteran conservative faces another test after falling short by six votes in the initial round, casting uncertainty over his leadership.

Merz's failure marks a historic first in post-war Germany and has brought attention to internal rifts within his coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD). Despite winning February's election, his party's support wanes amid disputes over policy decisions and governance style.

As Germany navigates this political uncertainty, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) capitalizes on the chaos, seizing an opportunity to build momentum. Observers are concerned about the destabilization of Europe's largest economy as it grapples with internal discord and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025