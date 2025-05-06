Germany's Political Tug-of-War: Merz's Second Bid for Chancellor

Germany's political landscape is in turmoil as the parliament prepares for a second vote on electing Friedrich Merz as chancellor. The veteran conservative faces another test after falling short by six votes in the initial round, casting uncertainty over his leadership.

Merz's failure marks a historic first in post-war Germany and has brought attention to internal rifts within his coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD). Despite winning February's election, his party's support wanes amid disputes over policy decisions and governance style.

As Germany navigates this political uncertainty, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) capitalizes on the chaos, seizing an opportunity to build momentum. Observers are concerned about the destabilization of Europe's largest economy as it grapples with internal discord and external pressures.

