BJP Slams Kharge Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks, Calls for Apology

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Tuesday vehemently criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his claims regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prior knowledge of the Pahalgam attack. Kesavan labeled Kharge's remarks as 'treacherous' and demanded an 'unconditional apology' from the Congress chief, questioning the basis of his statements.

Additionally, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress party of engaging in 'vote bank politics' amid tensions with Pakistan. Poonawalla pointed to recent remarks by Congress leaders, contrasting their public commentary with their stance at all-party meetings.

Earlier, Kharge had questioned the government's handling of the Pahalgam attack, citing alleged intelligence failures and critiquing Modi's cancellation of a scheduled Kashmir visit. Despite criticisms, Kharge affirmed Congress's support for the government's measures against Pakistan.

