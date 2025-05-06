Left Menu

BJP Slams Kharge Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks, Calls for Apology

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for alleging intelligence failure in the Pahalgam attack, demanding an apology. Kesavan likened Kharge's statements to treachery, while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics. Tensions rise between India and Pakistan post-attack.

Updated: 06-05-2025 18:32 IST
BJP leader CR Kesavan on Tuesday vehemently criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his claims regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prior knowledge of the Pahalgam attack. Kesavan labeled Kharge's remarks as 'treacherous' and demanded an 'unconditional apology' from the Congress chief, questioning the basis of his statements.

Additionally, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress party of engaging in 'vote bank politics' amid tensions with Pakistan. Poonawalla pointed to recent remarks by Congress leaders, contrasting their public commentary with their stance at all-party meetings.

Earlier, Kharge had questioned the government's handling of the Pahalgam attack, citing alleged intelligence failures and critiquing Modi's cancellation of a scheduled Kashmir visit. Despite criticisms, Kharge affirmed Congress's support for the government's measures against Pakistan.

