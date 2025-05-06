Water Wars: AAP-BJP Clash Over Delhi's Supply Crisis

The political face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on Tuesday over water shortages plaguing Delhi. Accusations flew from both sides, with BJP alleging mismanagement by AAP, and claims that the Punjab AAP government deliberately curtailed water supply.

BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, highlighting that the cut in Bhakra canal water was punitive after AAP's electoral defeat. They protested outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, asserting a political motive to destabilize Delhi's administration.

AAP leaders retaliated, saying BJP's allegations were misinformed as Delhi's primary water sources are the Yamuna and Ganga rivers, not Punjab's. Former chief minister Atishi demanded the resignation of Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma, accusing BJP of mishandling the crisis.

