Outcry Over Pahalgam Terror Attack: Owaisi Demands Justice and Inquiry

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urges effective action from India following the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting its impact on Kashmir's tourism. He demands an inquiry into a Kulgam man's death amid allegations of security force involvement. Leaders call for justice and avoidance of communal hatred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has called for a strong response from India following last month's brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He aptly labeled it a ''barbaric and cowardly'' act.

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, is urging an inquiry into the death of a Kulgam local, allegedly taken by security forces post-attack. Citing eye-witness accounts, he emphasizes the gruesomeness of the attacks, which included separating victims by religion.

Criticizing the impact on Kashmir's vital tourism sector, Owaisi calls for governmental accountability under constitutional and international provisions, while condemning retaliatory acts against Kashmiris elsewhere in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

