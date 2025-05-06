Mamata Banerjee Condemns External Agitators for Murshidabad Violence
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused external agitators of inciting riots in Murshidabad, calling for unity among citizens. Speaking at a government event, she urged people to ignore BJP and religious fundamentalists.
Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act led to violence, claiming three lives. Banerjee vowed not to allow further unrest, appealing to the public to reject provocations. Meeting with affected families, she promised financial assistance and support for minority communities.
Banerjee emphasized her commitment to peace, referencing historical protests and urging vigilance against divisive politics. She reaffirmed her stance against the Waqf Act, assuring her continued support to maintain communal harmony.
