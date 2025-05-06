Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Condemns External Agitators for Murshidabad Violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses external forces of inciting violence in Murshidabad amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. She calls for unity and peace, urging citizens to reject provocations from BJP and religious fundamentalists, while promising support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:42 IST
Mamata Banerjee Condemns External Agitators for Murshidabad Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused external agitators of inciting riots in Murshidabad, calling for unity among citizens. Speaking at a government event, she urged people to ignore BJP and religious fundamentalists.

Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act led to violence, claiming three lives. Banerjee vowed not to allow further unrest, appealing to the public to reject provocations. Meeting with affected families, she promised financial assistance and support for minority communities.

Banerjee emphasized her commitment to peace, referencing historical protests and urging vigilance against divisive politics. She reaffirmed her stance against the Waqf Act, assuring her continued support to maintain communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025