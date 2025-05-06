Left Menu

Sambit Patra's Diplomatic Mission in Manipur: Gathering Insights for Peace

BJP's Sambit Patra met with key figures in Manipur to gather insights on ethnic tensions affecting the Kuki-Zo community. His meetings included dialogues with local leaders and MLAs. Patra aims to compile a detailed report for the BJP's central leadership to address the state's pressing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:50 IST
Sambit Patra's Diplomatic Mission in Manipur: Gathering Insights for Peace
Sambit Patra
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's point person for the North East, Sambit Patra, engaged with influential Kuki BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. The meeting, party sources noted, was pivotal for understanding core community issues.

Patra also interacted with members from the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and various Kuki civil society groups during his Kangpokpi visit. A memorandum encapsulating the Kuki-Zo community's urgent needs was handed to him.

Following his return to Imphal, Patra promptly headed to Delhi. While tight-lipped on the matter, BJP insiders revealed his intent to consolidate feedback from varied stakeholders into an insightful report for the party's central command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025