Sambit Patra's Diplomatic Mission in Manipur: Gathering Insights for Peace

BJP's point person for the North East, Sambit Patra, engaged with influential Kuki BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. The meeting, party sources noted, was pivotal for understanding core community issues.

Patra also interacted with members from the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and various Kuki civil society groups during his Kangpokpi visit. A memorandum encapsulating the Kuki-Zo community's urgent needs was handed to him.

Following his return to Imphal, Patra promptly headed to Delhi. While tight-lipped on the matter, BJP insiders revealed his intent to consolidate feedback from varied stakeholders into an insightful report for the party's central command.

(With inputs from agencies.)