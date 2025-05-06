Left Menu

Friedrich Merz: A Surprising Victory in German Politics

Friedrich Merz emerged victorious as Germany's next chancellor on his second parliamentary vote attempt. Despite a historic first-round defeat, Merz secured the position with 325 votes. This event marked an unprecedented moment, as no candidate had previously failed in the first round since World War II.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:58 IST
Friedrich Merz: A Surprising Victory in German Politics
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an unexpected turn of events, Friedrich Merz clinched the position of Germany's chancellor during a second parliamentary vote on Tuesday. This victory came mere hours after suffering a notable defeat in the first round—a first in the country's postwar history.

Merz, heading the conservative coalition, was widely anticipated to secure a straightforward victory as Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. However, the initial vote proved otherwise, with Merz attaining only 310 of the needed 316 votes.

In the subsequent ballot, Merz garnered 325 votes, surpassing the majority requirement and thus paving his way to leadership. This political maneuver highlights the resilience and determination within German politics, emphasizing how outcomes can defy expectations even at the highest levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025