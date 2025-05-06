Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Urges Return of Migrant Workers Amid Rising Concerns

Mamata Banerjee has called for the return of West Bengal's migrant workers due to reported harassment in other states. She highlighted their plight and emphasized local employment opportunities under the 'Karmashree' scheme. Concerns have been raised about incidents in regions like New Delhi and Gujarat.

Updated: 06-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:38 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended an appeal to migrant laborers from West Bengal, urging them to return home amidst reports of harassment faced in other states. She emphasized the need for these workers to enlist in the state's 'Karmashree' employment scheme.

Addressing a government event, Banerjee expressed grave concerns over reports that Bengali-speaking laborers face torture outside the state. She indicated that West Bengal accommodates 1.5 crore migrants from other states, treating them with respect and affection.

Adding to the urgency, Trinamool MP Samirul Islam has communicated with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting intervention for the safety of these workers in New Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

