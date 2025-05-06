Tamil Nadu's Resurgence Under Stalin's Leadership

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, marked his government's progress on the path of development, despite significant challenges left by the previous AIADMK governance. Speaking to the media, Stalin emphasized overcoming maladministration and limited central cooperation.

Stalin, as he embarks upon his fifth year in office, underscored the milestones achieved under the Dravidian model rule. He asserted that the state is poised for continued growth, particularly in social welfare, despite the challenges at the onset of his term.

He urged the media to not only offer criticism but also appreciate the government's achievements. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also highlighted initiatives in youth welfare, sports development, and poverty alleviation as key successes of the DMK government.

(With inputs from agencies.)