Setback for Trump's Federal Prosecutor Nominee Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate panel has decided not to advance the nomination of Ed Martin, President Donald Trump's choice for the head federal prosecutor role in Washington, D.C., before his current temporary term ends, a source told Reuters.

Martin, who returned to the position in January, has come under fire from both Democrats and some Republicans for his actions, including his support of people involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The delay means Martin may have to vacate his post temporarily.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee is unlikely to review his case before May 22, the expiration date of his interim appointment, this situation presents a rare obstacle for a Trump nominee. This delay creates uncertainty about whether Martin will continue in his role.

(With inputs from agencies.)