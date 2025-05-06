Trump's Mysterious Announcement: Anticipation Builds

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked curiosity by revealing plans for a major announcement prior to his upcoming Middle East trip. The nature of the announcement remains under wraps.

During a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, Trump described the forthcoming declaration as very positive. Speculations grow as the potential reveal could happen on Thursday, Friday, or the following Monday.

This announcement comes amid Trump's administration actively negotiating trade agreements with multiple countries, a topic anticipated to be a key focus of his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)