Trade Talks: USMCA in the Spotlight

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated that aspects of the USMCA trade deal necessitate revisions. This deal, involving Canada, the United States, and Mexico, was initially signed during Donald Trump's presidency and is slated for review next year.

The comments surfaced during a White House meeting between Carney and Trump, highlighting the importance of renegotiating terms crucial for the trade pact's future.

The discussions covered broader trade issues, underlining the significance of cooperative efforts between neighboring nations in the ever-evolving trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)