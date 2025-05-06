Left Menu

Trade Talks: USMCA in the Spotlight

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that certain elements of the USMCA trade agreement need modification. This revelation emerged during discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where both leaders addressed upcoming renegotiations ahead of the agreement's scheduled review next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:13 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated that aspects of the USMCA trade deal necessitate revisions. This deal, involving Canada, the United States, and Mexico, was initially signed during Donald Trump's presidency and is slated for review next year.

The comments surfaced during a White House meeting between Carney and Trump, highlighting the importance of renegotiating terms crucial for the trade pact's future.

The discussions covered broader trade issues, underlining the significance of cooperative efforts between neighboring nations in the ever-evolving trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

