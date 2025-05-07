Policy Chaos: How Haste Undermined Trump's Ukraine Aid Decisions

In a tumultuous chapter of international diplomacy, the cancellation of U.S. military aid flights to Ukraine, authorized by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, triggered confusion and concern among allied nations. This abrupt action, occurring a week into Donald Trump's second presidential term, showcased the internal discord within his administration.

The initial halt to 11 flights of artillery and weaponry destined for Ukraine was ordered without the knowledge of top national security officials, including President Trump. The ensuing chaos reflected the administration's often disjointed policy-making process, which saw these flights resume within a week.

The episode, revealed through TRANSCOM records reviewed by Reuters, exemplifies broader challenges faced by Trump's team. Internal disagreements and a lack of coordinated response characteristically defined the administration's foreign policy decisions, affecting key global allies during critical times of unrest.

