Carney Stands Firm Against Annexation in High-Stakes Trump Meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced a tense yet constructive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this week.

Carney, elected in April on promises to oppose U.S. tariffs and annexation talks, firmly stated Canada is not for sale and requested Trump stop referring to Canada as the 51st state.

Both leaders acknowledged the need for a strengthened relationship while navigating tariff disputes, and further meetings are planned to explore a future economic partnership.

