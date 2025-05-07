Carney Stands Firm Against Annexation in High-Stakes Trump Meeting
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss tariffs and economic relations. Carney emphasized that Canada is not for sale and urged Trump to stop referring to it as the 51st state. Talks focused on building a new bilateral relationship despite tensions over tariffs.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced a tense yet constructive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this week.
Carney, elected in April on promises to oppose U.S. tariffs and annexation talks, firmly stated Canada is not for sale and requested Trump stop referring to Canada as the 51st state.
Both leaders acknowledged the need for a strengthened relationship while navigating tariff disputes, and further meetings are planned to explore a future economic partnership.
