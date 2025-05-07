Left Menu

Trump Criticizes India's Recent Strikes: A Diplomatic Tension

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized India's airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir as 'a shame' on Tuesday. Addressing reporters at the White House, he mentioned being informed about the escalating tensions between the two nations, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic measures.

Updated: 07-05-2025 02:52 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disapproval of India's recent airstrikes against targets in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, referring to them as 'a shame.'

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday afternoon, Trump addressed reporters about the escalating hostility in the region.

He acknowledged he had just learned about the increased tensions, urging for diplomatic solutions to prevent further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

