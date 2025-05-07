Allegations of Assault: Smokey Robinson Sued by Housekeepers

Legendary Motown artist Smokey Robinson faces a $50 million lawsuit from four former housekeepers who accuse him of sexual assault and creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that Robinson's wife, Frances, contributed to the abusive atmosphere. The plaintiffs, using pseudonyms, allege abuse spanning from 2007 to 2024 at Robinson's Los Angeles home.

The accusations include charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Robinson's representation has yet to comment, and a response from the Los Angeles County DA remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)