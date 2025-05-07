Allegations of Assault: Smokey Robinson Sued by Housekeepers
Four former housekeepers have filed a $50 million lawsuit against iconic Motown singer Smokey Robinson, alleging years of sexual assault and labor violations. The lawsuit includes accusations against Robinson's wife, with claims of a hostile work environment and ethnic slurs. The legal case, initiated in Los Angeles, implicates long-term misconduct beginning in 2007.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that Robinson's wife, Frances, contributed to the abusive atmosphere. The plaintiffs, using pseudonyms, allege abuse spanning from 2007 to 2024 at Robinson's Los Angeles home.
The accusations include charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Robinson's representation has yet to comment, and a response from the Los Angeles County DA remains pending.
