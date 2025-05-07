Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan's Leader Denounces Indian Air Strikes as 'Act of War'

Following Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labeled these actions as an 'act of war.' In response, Pakistan vowed to retaliate, heightening tensions between the two nations after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Updated: 07-05-2025 04:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

On Wednesday, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified after Indian forces launched missile strikes targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the strikes as an 'act of war' and asserted his country's right to retaliate.

The Pakistani government announced the closure of its airspace for 48 hours, attributing the strikes to a response following the Pahalgam terror attack. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar criticized the attacks as violations of Pakistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace.

The strikes, described by Pakistan as unprovoked, have led to casualties on the ground. Despite the tension, officials assured that media outlets can independently verify the targeted sites, as Pakistan prepares both kinetic and diplomatic responses to the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

