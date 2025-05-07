Tensions Escalate: Pakistan's Leader Denounces Indian Air Strikes as 'Act of War'

On Wednesday, tensions between India and Pakistan intensified after Indian forces launched missile strikes targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the strikes as an 'act of war' and asserted his country's right to retaliate.

The Pakistani government announced the closure of its airspace for 48 hours, attributing the strikes to a response following the Pahalgam terror attack. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar criticized the attacks as violations of Pakistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace.

The strikes, described by Pakistan as unprovoked, have led to casualties on the ground. Despite the tension, officials assured that media outlets can independently verify the targeted sites, as Pakistan prepares both kinetic and diplomatic responses to the assault.

