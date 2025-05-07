Trump Halts Airstrikes on Houthis Amid Peaceful Signals
President Donald Trump announced a halt to U.S. airstrikes against Yemen's Houthis, indicating they no longer wish to fight. The move follows two months of intense air operations. Despite this ceasefire, tensions remain with Israel, which continued its military actions against the Houthi rebels.
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the immediate cessation of U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. The decision comes as the Iran-backed group signals a desire to end hostilities along vital trade routes, a stark contrast to their earlier aggressive stance
Trump, speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Oval Office, highlighted the rebels' expressed intent to halt their maritime attacks. This strategic move, Trump's administration claims, is designed to ensure the safety of global commerce through the region's waterways.
However, the announcement stirred tensions with Israel, which remains outside the ceasefire agreement. U.S. officials did not inform Israel prior to the announcement, leading to continued military operations by Israel following recent Houthi strikes on Israeli territory.
