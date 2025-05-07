Left Menu

Venezuelan Political Opponents' Dramatic Escape to the U.S.

Five members of Venezuela's political opposition, sheltered at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, have successfully reached the U.S. Safe from arrest orders issued by the Maduro regime. The group, including key members of Machado's campaign, had faced significant pressure from Venezuelan authorities while in asylum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:19 IST
Venezuelan Political Opponents' Dramatic Escape to the U.S.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a move hailed as a major diplomatic success, five members of the Venezuelan political opposition have safely relocated to the United States after more than a year of seeking refuge at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed their arrival, describing the operation as a 'successful rescue.'

The group, which sought asylum following arrest warrants from pro-Maduro authorities in March 2024, included key figures from Machado's political campaign. They faced intense scrutiny and reported frequent harassment by Venezuelan intelligence while residing at the embassy, including allegations of utility disruptions, which the government denied.

The opposition members' perilous journey to the U.S. underscores the ongoing political tensions in Venezuela, and the move is expected to draw further international attention to the Maduro government's treatment of political dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025