Venezuelan Political Opponents' Dramatic Escape to the U.S.

In a move hailed as a major diplomatic success, five members of the Venezuelan political opposition have safely relocated to the United States after more than a year of seeking refuge at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed their arrival, describing the operation as a 'successful rescue.'

The group, which sought asylum following arrest warrants from pro-Maduro authorities in March 2024, included key figures from Machado's political campaign. They faced intense scrutiny and reported frequent harassment by Venezuelan intelligence while residing at the embassy, including allegations of utility disruptions, which the government denied.

The opposition members' perilous journey to the U.S. underscores the ongoing political tensions in Venezuela, and the move is expected to draw further international attention to the Maduro government's treatment of political dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)