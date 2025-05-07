Diplomatic Standoff Ends: U.S. Secures Release of Embassy 'Hostages'
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the successful rescue of individuals held inside Argentina's embassy in Venezuela. Five allies of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, accused of conspiracy since March 2024, are now in the U.S. The embassy is under Brazilian custody after Argentina cut ties with Venezuela.
The United States has successfully rescued five individuals held inside Argentina's embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. The operation was carried out after the group spent nearly a year under siege, accused by Venezuelan authorities of conspiracy against the government.
These individuals, close allies of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, had taken refuge in the embassy following arrest warrants issued by Venezuela's attorney general in March 2024. The diplomatic mission now falls under Brazilian jurisdiction after tensions led Argentina to sever diplomatic relations with Venezuela.
Though accusations of conspiracy and terrorism involving foreign nations persist, the Venezuelan opposition maintains its innocence. Hostilities continue as President Maduro remains in power, despite electoral processes questioned by external observers.
