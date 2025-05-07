Left Menu

U.S. Embassy Warns of Threatened Mass Shootings in Honduran Capital

The U.S. Embassy in Honduras alerted citizens to avoid areas in Tegucigalpa due to threats of mass shootings. The Honduran government is investigating potential targets that include a school, civic center, and mall. The threats are stirring anxiety, especially during an election year, prompting heightened security measures.

The U.S. Embassy in Honduras has issued a warning to American citizens, urging them to steer clear of specific areas in the capital, Tegucigalpa, due to potential mass shooting threats.

According to a brief statement from the embassy, a school, a civic center, and an unidentified mall are the reported targets of these threats. In response, the Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina conveyed via social media that diplomatic and security channels have been activated as authorities launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

Reina emphasized the concern that these threats incite fear and anxiety among the Honduran populace, particularly in an election year, and vowed that necessary legal actions would be taken against those responsible.

