China's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

China is cautiously observing the developments in the aftermath of India's airstrikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan, a nation that it considers an all-weather ally.

While China's state media covered reactions from both New Delhi and Islamabad, the Beijing government has so far refrained from making any official statements on the issue.

The Foreign Ministry is expected to address the situation at a press briefing scheduled for the afternoon. The context of these tensions coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Russia for commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. During this visit, Xi is slated to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the strong personal ties between the two leaders.

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, China, as Pakistan's steadfast ally, condemned the act and urged both sides to maintain restraint and ensure a swift and fair investigation. Diplomatic exchanges between China and Pakistan intensified, with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar briefing China's top diplomat Wang Yi over the phone.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, also engaged with key Pakistani leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. Wang Yi stressed that China is following the situation closely, referencing the global responsibility to combat terrorism. He voiced China's support for an unbiased investigation, emphasizing that the conflict benefits neither India nor Pakistan and disrupts regional peace and stability.

Wang Yi reaffirmed that China recognizes Pakistan's security concerns and stands in support of safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests, reinforcing the depth of the China-Pakistan alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)