Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

China monitored the India-Pakistan tensions closely post India’s airstrikes on terror targets in Pakistan. Officially silent, China's Foreign Ministry is set to brief soon. Amid escalating tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Russia visit underscores China's complex diplomatic strategy as Pakistan’s 'ironclad ally', calling for restraint and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:37 IST
China's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is cautiously observing the developments in the aftermath of India's airstrikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan, a nation that it considers an all-weather ally.

While China's state media covered reactions from both New Delhi and Islamabad, the Beijing government has so far refrained from making any official statements on the issue.

The Foreign Ministry is expected to address the situation at a press briefing scheduled for the afternoon. The context of these tensions coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Russia for commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. During this visit, Xi is slated to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the strong personal ties between the two leaders.

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, China, as Pakistan's steadfast ally, condemned the act and urged both sides to maintain restraint and ensure a swift and fair investigation. Diplomatic exchanges between China and Pakistan intensified, with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar briefing China's top diplomat Wang Yi over the phone.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, also engaged with key Pakistani leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. Wang Yi stressed that China is following the situation closely, referencing the global responsibility to combat terrorism. He voiced China's support for an unbiased investigation, emphasizing that the conflict benefits neither India nor Pakistan and disrupts regional peace and stability.

Wang Yi reaffirmed that China recognizes Pakistan's security concerns and stands in support of safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests, reinforcing the depth of the China-Pakistan alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025