Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised 'Operation Sindoor,' a series of missile strikes by Indian armed forces. The operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
The Indian armed forces have recently executed a bold operation in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the elimination of numerous terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' the military action was launched two weeks after the tragic event in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives. Among the notable targets were terror strongholds, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur base and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke headquarters.
The operation was lauded by Jharkhand's political leaders, including Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, highlighting their resilience and support for the nation's armed forces. The state BJP also echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the nation's pride in its military's capabilities.
