Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation

The Indian armed forces have recently executed a bold operation in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the elimination of numerous terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' the military action was launched two weeks after the tragic event in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives. Among the notable targets were terror strongholds, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur base and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke headquarters.

The operation was lauded by Jharkhand's political leaders, including Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, highlighting their resilience and support for the nation's armed forces. The state BJP also echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the nation's pride in its military's capabilities.

