Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised 'Operation Sindoor,' a series of missile strikes by Indian armed forces. The operation targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Updated: 07-05-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian armed forces have recently executed a bold operation in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in the elimination of numerous terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' the military action was launched two weeks after the tragic event in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives. Among the notable targets were terror strongholds, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur base and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke headquarters.

The operation was lauded by Jharkhand's political leaders, including Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, highlighting their resilience and support for the nation's armed forces. The state BJP also echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the nation's pride in its military's capabilities.

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

