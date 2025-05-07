Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Against Terror

In a robust response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Political leaders in Bihar, across party lines, supported the military action, expressing unwavering solidarity with the army and government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:15 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a united front, Bihar's political leaders have expressed strong support for India's decisive military strike against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, known as 'Operation Sindoor.'

The response came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav echoed a message of solidarity, asserting that terrorism would not be tolerated.

Executed two weeks after the Pahalgam incident, the operation targeted nine terror hideouts, including significant strongholds like Bahawalpur and Muridke. The leaders emphasized unity and strength in the face of terrorism, reinforcing the government's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

