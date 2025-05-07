Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Against Terror

In a united front, Bihar's political leaders have expressed strong support for India's decisive military strike against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, known as 'Operation Sindoor.'

The response came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav echoed a message of solidarity, asserting that terrorism would not be tolerated.

Executed two weeks after the Pahalgam incident, the operation targeted nine terror hideouts, including significant strongholds like Bahawalpur and Muridke. The leaders emphasized unity and strength in the face of terrorism, reinforcing the government's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)