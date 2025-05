Exactly 25 years ago, on May 7th, Vladimir Putin, once an obscure ex-KGB official, rose to Russia's presidency, a position he still holds with unparalleled popularity. His tenure marks a transformative era for Russia, characterized by economic recovery and a controversial foreign policy.

Putin's leadership is defined by strategic political maneuvers, including constitutional amendments extending his presidential terms. A central figure in current global dynamics, Putin's operations in Ukraine remain focal in Russian-West relations. Despite challenges, his approval rating hovers around 80%.

Ever cognizant of Russia's geopolitical trajectory, Putin maintains strong ties, notably with India. His leadership, intertwined with Russia's modern history, reflects both internal consolidation and world-stage diplomacy, inviting discourse on his potential successors amid sanctioned tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)