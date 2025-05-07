Congress Unites Behind Armed Forces Against Terrorism
The Indian National Congress expressed unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces following strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Party leaders emphasized national security as a priority and reinforced their commitment to tackling cross-border terrorism, stressing the need for national unity.
- Country:
- India
The Indian National Congress has commended the Indian Armed Forces for their operation against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's strong stance on national security, emphasizing that combating terrorism from these regions remains a top priority.
Highlighting the party's unwavering support, Kharge mentioned, 'Since the Pahalgam terror attack, we've consistently championed decisive actions against cross-border terror.' The #OperationSindoor hashtag was used to signify this initiative.
Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, echoed sentiments of national unity, praising the courage of the armed forces. They stressed the importance of solidarity and the nation's commitment to addressing all forms of terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dual Citizenship Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Under Scrutiny
Every word spoken by a constitutional functionary guided by supreme national interest: V-P Dhankhar on criticism of his remarks on SC order.
Deputy CM Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Election Commission Comments
Kangpokpi Police Warn Against Fictitious Meeting
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on EC, democracy, elections attempt to divert attention from National Herald case: BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.