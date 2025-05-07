Russia Celebrates Victory Day with Key Global Allies Amidst Tensions
Russia hosts a significant Victory Day event with leaders from China, Brazil, and other countries, showcasing alliances amid tensions with the West. The celebration highlights Russia's enduring international ties, with key discussions on trade and global cooperation, as US and other Western leaders remain absent due to strained relations.
Russia is preparing to host a significant Victory Day event, drawing leaders from China, Brazil, and other nations in a clear demonstration of its international alliances amidst ongoing tensions with the West.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is regarded as 'our main guest' by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who emphasized discussions on trade and global issues during Xi's four-day visit.
Other notable leaders like Brazil's President Lula da Silva are set to attend, as the event underscores Russia's quest for global partnership despite Western sanctions and political pressures.
