Russia is preparing to host a significant Victory Day event, drawing leaders from China, Brazil, and other nations in a clear demonstration of its international alliances amidst ongoing tensions with the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is regarded as 'our main guest' by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who emphasized discussions on trade and global issues during Xi's four-day visit.

Other notable leaders like Brazil's President Lula da Silva are set to attend, as the event underscores Russia's quest for global partnership despite Western sanctions and political pressures.

