Aerial Incursions Prompt Blackouts in Rajasthan

Multiple aerial threats originating from Pakistan were successfully intercepted in Jaisalmer on Friday night, marking the second such incident this week.

The threats spurred authorities to issue a red alert, resulting in widespread blackouts across several border districts, which caused panic among local residents.

Indian air defense systems destroyed the suspected drones mid-air, while security forces enforced immediate blackouts in strategic areas including Pokaran and Jodhpur, amid sirens warning of potential further threats.

