Aerial Incursions Prompt Blackouts in Rajasthan
Multiple aerial threats from Pakistan were intercepted over Jaisalmer, causing panic and leading to blackouts across several border districts in Rajasthan. India's air defense systems destroyed the drones mid-air. Authorities enforced blackouts in Jodhpur, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Phalodi as security remained heightened in border areas.
Multiple aerial threats originating from Pakistan were successfully intercepted in Jaisalmer on Friday night, marking the second such incident this week.
The threats spurred authorities to issue a red alert, resulting in widespread blackouts across several border districts, which caused panic among local residents.
Indian air defense systems destroyed the suspected drones mid-air, while security forces enforced immediate blackouts in strategic areas including Pokaran and Jodhpur, amid sirens warning of potential further threats.
