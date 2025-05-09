High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Resume Nuclear Talks
Iran and the United States will engage in negotiations this weekend regarding Tehran's advancing nuclear program. Talks, mediated by Oman, will feature indirect and direct discussions between Iranian and US envoys. This dialogue precedes President Trump's diplomatic visit to the Middle East.
Key discussions are set to resume as Iran and the United States will meet this weekend to address Tehran's advancing nuclear ambitions. The negotiations, facilitated by Oman, mark a critical diplomatic engagement as tensions remain high.
Tehran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed the talks, which will take place in Oman, a key mediator in previous discussions. The meetings will involve both indirect and direct communications between Iranian representatives and US Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff, as confirmed by a source familiar with the proceedings.
This round of negotiations follows a series of stringent US sanctions under President Trump, who has imposed a 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran. This diplomatic effort comes ahead of Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, amid ongoing threats from Iran regarding potential nuclear weapon development.
