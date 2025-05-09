Left Menu

Vande Mataram: TDP Launches Digital Unity Campaign

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has launched the Telugu Desam Party's digital campaign 'Vande Mataram' to promote national unity and support India's armed forces during the conflict with Pakistan. The initiative encourages citizens to change their social media display pictures and includes prayers for the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster national unity amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh unveiled the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) new digital initiative, 'Vande Mataram'. The campaign aims to uplift soldiers' morale and encourage citizens to express solidarity by altering their social media profiles.

Designed as a symbolic gesture, the campaign calls on citizens to adopt 'Vande Mataram' as their display picture, emphasizing a unified national front. Joining Lokesh in championing this cause are Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and MoS for Rural Development and Communications P Chandrasekhar, along with numerous TDP leaders.

Amplifying the campaign's message, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has urged citizens to offer prayers at temples nationwide, seeking divine support for the military and Prime Minister Modi. Concurrently, Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat employees have organized a rally in support of Operation Sindoor, reinforcing national defense efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

