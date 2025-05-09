Vande Mataram: TDP Launches Digital Unity Campaign

In a bid to foster national unity amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh unveiled the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) new digital initiative, 'Vande Mataram'. The campaign aims to uplift soldiers' morale and encourage citizens to express solidarity by altering their social media profiles.

Designed as a symbolic gesture, the campaign calls on citizens to adopt 'Vande Mataram' as their display picture, emphasizing a unified national front. Joining Lokesh in championing this cause are Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and MoS for Rural Development and Communications P Chandrasekhar, along with numerous TDP leaders.

Amplifying the campaign's message, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has urged citizens to offer prayers at temples nationwide, seeking divine support for the military and Prime Minister Modi. Concurrently, Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat employees have organized a rally in support of Operation Sindoor, reinforcing national defense efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)