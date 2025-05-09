Unity in Lights: Parties Stand Together for Indian Forces

In a show of national solidarity, the BJP, BJD, and Congress organized support programs for India's armed forces on Friday. Each party aimed to uplift the morale of soldiers engaged in ongoing military operations against Pakistan.

The BJP and BJD conducted mass lamp-lighting ceremonies at key religious sites in Bhubaneswar. These symbolic gestures were designed to pray for the well-being and victory of Indian forces, illustrating a unified stance against terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Congress staged a Tiranga Yatra, led by Bhakta Charan Das, to further bolster the spirits of the armed forces. Party leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, reaffirmed their support for the government's efforts in combating terrorism.

