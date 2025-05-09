Left Menu

Unity in Lights: Parties Stand Together for Indian Forces

Political parties in India, including the BJP, BJD, and Congress, organized various programs to support the country's armed forces. BJP and BJD held lamp-lighting ceremonies at significant temples, while Congress conducted a Tiranga Yatra, all in solidarity with soldiers amidst military tension with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a show of national solidarity, the BJP, BJD, and Congress organized support programs for India's armed forces on Friday. Each party aimed to uplift the morale of soldiers engaged in ongoing military operations against Pakistan.

The BJP and BJD conducted mass lamp-lighting ceremonies at key religious sites in Bhubaneswar. These symbolic gestures were designed to pray for the well-being and victory of Indian forces, illustrating a unified stance against terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Congress staged a Tiranga Yatra, led by Bhakta Charan Das, to further bolster the spirits of the armed forces. Party leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, reaffirmed their support for the government's efforts in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

