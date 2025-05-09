Left Menu

Border Tensions Rise: Two Nights of Fear and Blackouts

The western border of India experienced heightened tensions with two consecutive nights of blackouts and air raid sirens following aerial threats from Pakistan. Residents in numerous districts faced anxiety, though they remained confident in the Indian armed forces' ability to neutralize the threats. Despite disruptions, life resumed normalcy during the day.

Updated: 09-05-2025 23:06 IST
Tension gripped India's western border as residents endured two nights of blackout and fear due to aerial threats from Pakistan. Air raid sirens wailed across various districts, with authorities enforcing precautions like switching off lights to counter the potential threats.

Reports of explosions and sightings of drones added to the tense atmosphere, prompting schools and businesses to remain closed. Despite the anxiety, locals expressed confidence in the Indian armed forces' capabilities, who were successful in intercepting multiple threats.

Local administrations across affected regions issued advisories urging residents to stay indoors, as the situation evolved with continued vigilance and readiness from security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

