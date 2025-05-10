Left Menu

Trump's 'Project Homecoming': A New Approach to Migrant Policy

President Donald Trump is set to sign a proclamation launching the 'Project Homecoming' initiative. This program encourages undocumented migrants in the U.S. to leave voluntarily with federal assistance, or face potential enforcement and penalties, according to a White House official.

President Donald Trump plans to sign a new proclamation on Friday, marking the launch of the 'Project Homecoming' initiative aimed at addressing the illegal immigration issue in the United States, a White House official disclosed.

The initiative seeks to incentivize migrants residing unlawfully in the country to voluntarily depart. It intends to offer federal government assistance and financial support to those who choose to leave on their own accord, the official explained.

Failure to comply with the voluntary departure could lead to enforcement actions and penalties, highlighting the administration's dual approach of encouragement and potential repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

