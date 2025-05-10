Protests Ignite in Slovakia Over Prime Minister's Russia Visit

In a fervent display of opposition, protesters converged on the Slovak capital on Friday to voice their dissent against Prime Minister Robert Fico's contentious visit to Russia.

As the sole leader from a European Union nation to attend the Moscow celebrations marking World War II's 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, Fico's actions have ignited a significant uproar. Chanting slogans such as "We've had enough of Fico" and "Slovakia is Europe," demonstrators filled Freedom Square, castigating Fico's foreign policy moves.

Opposition figures, including Michal Simecka of the Progressive Slovakia party, condemned the visit as a "shame for Slovakia" and one of the lowest points for the country's foreign policy. Meanwhile, Kremlin's Victory Day celebrations became a backdrop for President Putin to extol Russian military strength in Ukraine. Fico justified his visit through a video message, citing intentions of fostering "normal, friendly cooperation" with Russia amidst a backdrop of ongoing protests.

