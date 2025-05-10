Protests Ignite in Slovakia Over Prime Minister's Russia Visit
Protesters in Slovakia's capital strongly opposed Prime Minister Robert Fico's controversial visit to Russia. The trip, marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, sparked demonstrations highlighting Fico's non-representative stance and divisive policies. Protesters and opposition leaders criticized the visit as damaging to Slovakia's foreign policy.
- Country:
- Slovakia
In a fervent display of opposition, protesters converged on the Slovak capital on Friday to voice their dissent against Prime Minister Robert Fico's contentious visit to Russia.
As the sole leader from a European Union nation to attend the Moscow celebrations marking World War II's 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat, Fico's actions have ignited a significant uproar. Chanting slogans such as "We've had enough of Fico" and "Slovakia is Europe," demonstrators filled Freedom Square, castigating Fico's foreign policy moves.
Opposition figures, including Michal Simecka of the Progressive Slovakia party, condemned the visit as a "shame for Slovakia" and one of the lowest points for the country's foreign policy. Meanwhile, Kremlin's Victory Day celebrations became a backdrop for President Putin to extol Russian military strength in Ukraine. Fico justified his visit through a video message, citing intentions of fostering "normal, friendly cooperation" with Russia amidst a backdrop of ongoing protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions in Data: European Funding Freeze in China’s Wake
Tariff Tensions: European SMEs Rethink U.S. Expansion Amid Trump's Unpredictable Policies
Pharmaceutical Giants Navigate Profits Amidst Global Challenges
European Shares Climb as Trade War Tensions Ease
Poland's Bold Move: EU Defense Spending Exemption Sought