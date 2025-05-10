Left Menu

India-Pakistan Border Tensions Escalate with Drone Strikes

A new wave of drone attacks from Pakistan targeted 26 locations across Indian border states from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. Despite some injuries in Punjab, the Indian defence ministry assured the public that all such threats are being closely monitored and that the Indian forces remain on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 00:58 IST
A renewed series of drone attacks orchestrated by Pakistan targeted 26 locations across Indian states from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat for a second consecutive night. The defence ministry confirmed that vital installations, including airports and airbases, successfully thwarted attempts, curbing potential damage.

Reports indicate that in Ferozpur, Punjab, several family members sustained injuries, marking the attacks' only known injuries. With border states under a blackout, Indian armed forces remain vigilant, tracking aerial threats with counter-drone systems to ensure safety.

Amid rising tensions, heavy cross-border shelling and missile interceptions underscore escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. Despite the volatile situation, citizens are advised to stay indoors and avoid spreading unfounded rumors to maintain peace and stability.

