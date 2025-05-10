Left Menu

Newark Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Detention Facility Protest

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested after refusing to leave a federal immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey. Allegedly led by the acting U.S. attorney Alina Habba, Baraka, alongside two Democratic Congress members, protested at the facility during the arrival of a detainee bus, prompting legal and political inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:45 IST
Newark Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Detention Facility Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold protest move, Ras Baraka, the outspoken Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested after refusing to vacate a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. His arrest followed actions that officials say included entering the facility unannounced as a bus of detainees arrived.

The incident was confirmed by Alina Habba, a former lawyer to Donald Trump and current acting U.S. attorney. Habba stated that Baraka 'committed trespass,' a charge arising from his apparent defiance of multiple warnings to leave the federal facility. His dramatic protest was part of a broader stand against immigration enforcement practices.

Also present were two Democratic congressional members, whose presence at the center has ignited further controversy. As the event unfolds, no formal charges have been announced against Baraka, leaving the city awaiting the possible political and legal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025