Newark Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Detention Facility Protest
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested after refusing to leave a federal immigration detention center in Newark, New Jersey. Allegedly led by the acting U.S. attorney Alina Habba, Baraka, alongside two Democratic Congress members, protested at the facility during the arrival of a detainee bus, prompting legal and political inquiries.
In a bold protest move, Ras Baraka, the outspoken Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested after refusing to vacate a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. His arrest followed actions that officials say included entering the facility unannounced as a bus of detainees arrived.
The incident was confirmed by Alina Habba, a former lawyer to Donald Trump and current acting U.S. attorney. Habba stated that Baraka 'committed trespass,' a charge arising from his apparent defiance of multiple warnings to leave the federal facility. His dramatic protest was part of a broader stand against immigration enforcement practices.
Also present were two Democratic congressional members, whose presence at the center has ignited further controversy. As the event unfolds, no formal charges have been announced against Baraka, leaving the city awaiting the possible political and legal ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Newark
- Mayor
- Ras Baraka
- arrest
- immigration
- detention center
- DHS
- Alina Habba
- protest
- New Jersey
ALSO READ
U.S. Immigration Crackdown Sparks Fear Among Legal Migrants
Foreign Student Struggles Amidst U.S. Immigration Crackdown
Wisconsin Judge Arrested in Immigration Enforcement Scandal
Wisconsin Judge Arrested Amid Immigration Enforcement Dispute
Judge Arrested: Igniting Tensions Between Judiciary and Immigration Policies