Newark Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Detention Facility Protest

In a bold protest move, Ras Baraka, the outspoken Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested after refusing to vacate a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. His arrest followed actions that officials say included entering the facility unannounced as a bus of detainees arrived.

The incident was confirmed by Alina Habba, a former lawyer to Donald Trump and current acting U.S. attorney. Habba stated that Baraka 'committed trespass,' a charge arising from his apparent defiance of multiple warnings to leave the federal facility. His dramatic protest was part of a broader stand against immigration enforcement practices.

Also present were two Democratic congressional members, whose presence at the center has ignited further controversy. As the event unfolds, no formal charges have been announced against Baraka, leaving the city awaiting the possible political and legal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)