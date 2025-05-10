Left Menu

South Korea's Conservative Opposition: A Political Tug-of-War Unfolds

South Korea's conservative People Power Party (PPP) dropped their presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, reopening the nomination process amidst internal strife. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, joining the conservative bid, challenges the liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung. Polls show Lee leading despite the conservative turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-05-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's political landscape is witnessing intense drama as the conservative People Power Party (PPP) dropped its presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo. This decision comes less than four weeks before the election, after internal disagreements prevented the party from unifying behind a single candidate.

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who stepped into the conservative fray last week, is challenging Lee Jae-myung, the liberal Democratic Party candidate, who remains the frontrunner. Han, recognized for his extensive public service, believes he is better positioned to guide South Korea through existing economic and diplomatic hurdles.

The internal discord within PPP has disrupted their campaign efforts, as policy discussions lag behind. According to recent polls, Lee Jae-myung leads comfortably in hypothetical matchups against both Han and Kim, further pressuring the conservative party to finalize their candidate choice swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

