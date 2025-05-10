South Korea's Conservative Opposition: A Political Tug-of-War Unfolds

South Korea's political landscape is witnessing intense drama as the conservative People Power Party (PPP) dropped its presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo. This decision comes less than four weeks before the election, after internal disagreements prevented the party from unifying behind a single candidate.

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who stepped into the conservative fray last week, is challenging Lee Jae-myung, the liberal Democratic Party candidate, who remains the frontrunner. Han, recognized for his extensive public service, believes he is better positioned to guide South Korea through existing economic and diplomatic hurdles.

The internal discord within PPP has disrupted their campaign efforts, as policy discussions lag behind. According to recent polls, Lee Jae-myung leads comfortably in hypothetical matchups against both Han and Kim, further pressuring the conservative party to finalize their candidate choice swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)