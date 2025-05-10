Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Drone Attacks Shake Indo-Pak Border

Explosion-like sounds were heard in Pathankot amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. Authorities enforced a blackout. Security forces intercepted drone attacks in several districts. In Ferozepur, a family's home was damaged by a projectile. Indian precision strikes in Pakistan escalated tensions further, prompting more drone attacks.

Explosion-like sounds reverberated through Pathankot district in Punjab early Saturday, a development amidst the heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The sounds reportedly occurred around 5 a.m., yet there was no official statement concerning the incident as of press time. Officials had previously imposed a blackout in Pathankot on Friday night, advising residents to remain indoors for their safety.

Security forces successfully intercepted multiple attacks by Pakistani drones in the Punjab districts of Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar on Friday evening. Tragically, in Ferozepur, a family's home was left in ruins after debris from a shot-down drone crashed into their house in Khai Pheme Ke village, injuring three family members. The escalating conflict saw Indian armed forces conducting precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir this past Wednesday, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Continuing hostilities led to another wave of drone attacks by Pakistan targeting 26 areas across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

