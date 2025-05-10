Left Menu

Escalation: Pakistan Claims Indian Missile Strikes Amid Rising Tension

Tensions rise as Pakistan accuses India of targeting three air bases with missiles and drones. Pakistan's air defense intercepted several missiles, while a retaliatory operation, 'Bunyan al-Marsous,' was launched. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened the National Command Authority as Pakistan closed its airspace amid ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:35 IST
Escalation: Pakistan Claims Indian Missile Strikes Amid Rising Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an early morning announcement, Pakistan claimed that three of its air force bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. This accusation marks a significant escalation in tension between the neighboring countries.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry reported that air bases in Chaklala, Murid, and Shorkot were the targets, although all air force assets remained unharmed. He alleged the use of air-to-surface missiles by Indian jets, a move described as dangerously provocative.

In response, Pakistan proceeded with 'Bunyan al-Marsous,' a counter-operation utilizing Fateh-1 missiles. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a critical meeting of the National Command Authority, emphasizing the immediate gravity of the situation. As Pakistan's airspace was temporarily closed for security reasons, regional tensions have reached an unparalleled peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025