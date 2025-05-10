Escalation: Pakistan Claims Indian Missile Strikes Amid Rising Tension
Tensions rise as Pakistan accuses India of targeting three air bases with missiles and drones. Pakistan's air defense intercepted several missiles, while a retaliatory operation, 'Bunyan al-Marsous,' was launched. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened the National Command Authority as Pakistan closed its airspace amid ongoing hostilities.
In an early morning announcement, Pakistan claimed that three of its air force bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. This accusation marks a significant escalation in tension between the neighboring countries.
Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry reported that air bases in Chaklala, Murid, and Shorkot were the targets, although all air force assets remained unharmed. He alleged the use of air-to-surface missiles by Indian jets, a move described as dangerously provocative.
In response, Pakistan proceeded with 'Bunyan al-Marsous,' a counter-operation utilizing Fateh-1 missiles. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a critical meeting of the National Command Authority, emphasizing the immediate gravity of the situation. As Pakistan's airspace was temporarily closed for security reasons, regional tensions have reached an unparalleled peak.
