US Urges India-Pakistan Talks to De-escalate Rising Tensions
The US has urged India and Pakistan to find methods for de-escalation and re-establish communication to prevent future conflicts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed this with respective leaders from both countries, offering US support in facilitating dialogue and highlighting President Trump's urgency in de-escalating tensions.
The United States is calling on India and Pakistan to explore ways to ease escalating tensions between the two nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio initiated conversations with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, highlighting the need for immediate de-escalation and direct communication.
Tensions between the neighbours spiked following India's recent operation and Pakistan's unsuccessful retaliatory attempts. Rubio pledged US support in enabling productive discussions between the two countries, aiming to avert further disputes. He also conversed with Pakistan's military and political leaders, offering assistance in fostering constructive dialogues.
At a White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated President Trump is keen on a quick resolution, emphasizing long-standing adversities between the two nations. The US administration, including the national security advisor, remains actively involved in mediating the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
