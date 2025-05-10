Tensions Rise: India-Pakistan Escalation and Diplomatic Maneuvers

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the escalating situation, sources reported.

The meeting, held at the Defence Minister's residence, came after Pakistan unsuccessfully launched Turkish drones across multiple locations in an attempt to target Indian military installations.

The Indian Army denounced the escalation, stating Pakistan continues to provoke with drone strikes and munitions along the western borders, underscoring the ongoing threat to regional stability.

