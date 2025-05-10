Rajasthan Unites: Strengthening Amid Border Tensions

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, organized an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the state's readiness in light of the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. The meeting aimed to ensure a united political front amidst burgeoning aerial threats.

The western districts of Rajasthan, bordering Pakistan, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar, remain on high alert after Pakistan's recent drone attack attempts. In response, Sharma presented the government's preparedness plans and sought input from opposition and other party members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel emphasized the collective support from all party representatives, with Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully confirming comprehensive arrangements and unwavering backing for India's defense forces.

