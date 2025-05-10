Left Menu

Rajasthan Unites: Strengthening Amid Border Tensions

Amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held an all-party meeting to discuss the state's preparedness. Representatives from various political factions united in support, addressing aerial threats in border districts and stressing solidarity with the nation's defense forces during challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:50 IST
Rajasthan Unites: Strengthening Amid Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, organized an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the state's readiness in light of the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. The meeting aimed to ensure a united political front amidst burgeoning aerial threats.

The western districts of Rajasthan, bordering Pakistan, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar, remain on high alert after Pakistan's recent drone attack attempts. In response, Sharma presented the government's preparedness plans and sought input from opposition and other party members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel emphasized the collective support from all party representatives, with Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully confirming comprehensive arrangements and unwavering backing for India's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025